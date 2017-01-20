Research and Markets - Global Vitrified Tiles Market Growth at CAGR of 4%, 2017-2021 with Cerâmica Carmelo Fior, Lamosa, Mohawk Industries, Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics & SCG Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Vitrified Tiles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global vitrified tiles market to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Vitrified Tiles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of vitrified tiles.

Customers increasingly prefer large-sized tiles as they are more durable. Also, small-sized tiles may have less aesthetic appeal because of a high number of joints between them. As these joints are not water resistant, they require a special coating to avoid water penetration. Vitrified tiles with a size of more than 8 inches require less jointing, which reduces the probability of water penetration. Further, the standard dimension of rooms constructed worldwide is 14 x 20 square feet. Thus, large tiles are preferred as they do not affect the aesthetic appeal of rooms and flooring.



According to the report, construction in residential and non-residential buildings has a direct impact on the demand for vitrified tiles, as they are used to cover floors and walls of the buildings. They are frequently adopted as an alternative to marble and granite flooring. The global vitrified tiles market is reliant on the growth in the construction industry.



Further, the report states that the housing and residential sectors contribute nearly 54% of the global vitrified tiles market. However, challenges in this segment can lead to slow growth, making a critical impact on the global vitrified tiles market. The housing segment is a vital component of investment in numerous nations and makes up a great portion of the wealth.

Key Vendors:



Cerâmica Carmelo Fior

Lamosa

Mohawk Industries

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics

(RAK) Ceramics SCG



Other Prominent Vendors:



ABK

Altaeco

PT Arwana Citramulia

Ascot Group

Asian Granito India

Bell Granito Ceramica

Casalgrande Padana

CELIMA TREBOL Group

Ceramic Industries

Ceramiche Castelvetro

Cerindustries

Building Materials Group

Others



