PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Vitrified Tiles Market Growth at CAGR of 4%, 2017-2021 with Cerâmica Carmelo Fior, Lamosa, Mohawk Industries, Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics & SCG Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Vitrified Tiles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global vitrified tiles market to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Vitrified Tiles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of vitrified tiles.

Customers increasingly prefer large-sized tiles as they are more durable. Also, small-sized tiles may have less aesthetic appeal because of a high number of joints between them. As these joints are not water resistant, they require a special coating to avoid water penetration. Vitrified tiles with a size of more than 8 inches require less jointing, which reduces the probability of water penetration. Further, the standard dimension of rooms constructed worldwide is 14 x 20 square feet. Thus, large tiles are preferred as they do not affect the aesthetic appeal of rooms and flooring.

According to the report, construction in residential and non-residential buildings has a direct impact on the demand for vitrified tiles, as they are used to cover floors and walls of the buildings. They are frequently adopted as an alternative to marble and granite flooring. The global vitrified tiles market is reliant on the growth in the construction industry.

Further, the report states that the housing and residential sectors contribute nearly 54% of the global vitrified tiles market. However, challenges in this segment can lead to slow growth, making a critical impact on the global vitrified tiles market. The housing segment is a vital component of investment in numerous nations and makes up a great portion of the wealth.

Key Vendors:

  • Cerâmica Carmelo Fior
  • Lamosa
  • Mohawk Industries
  • Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics
  • SCG

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • ABK
  • Altaeco
  • PT Arwana Citramulia
  • Ascot Group
  • Asian Granito India
  • Bell Granito Ceramica
  • Casalgrande Padana
  • CELIMA TREBOL Group
  • Ceramic Industries
  • Ceramiche Castelvetro
  • Cerindustries
  • Building Materials Group
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7kbn9g/global_vitrified

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire