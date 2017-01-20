sprite-preloader
20.01.2017 | 18:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Virtual Events Market Growth at a CAGR of 21.97%, 2017-2021 with Adobe Systems, Avaya, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, IBM & Microsoft Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Virtual Events Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global virtual events market to grow at a CAGR of 21.97% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global virtual events market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing.

Global Virtual Events Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing popularity of virtual events in education. The usage of virtual classrooms to impart education is becoming popular, even in traditional educational institutions. This type of training provides study sessions to students anytime and anywhere. In addition, students get free educational sessions that aid in reducing expenses and improving their knowledge.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in number of corporate events. Organizations hold corporate events for their employees, business partners, and clients. Events are also organized to launch and promote new products and to celebrate the success of the existing products and services. In addition, events are organized to nurture customer relationships and to foster client relations. Delegates expect meetings and events to be organized with efficient time management.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is emerging threat from open-source virtual events solutions.

Key Vendors:

  • Adobe Systems
  • Avaya
  • Cisco Systems
  • Citrix Systems
  • IBM
  • Microsoft

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • 8x8
  • Mitel Networks
  • Alcatel-Lucent
  • Atlassian
  • BroadSoft
  • COREX (PTY)
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Toshiba
  • ubivent
  • Zoom Video Communications

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market size and forecast

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Segmentation by end-users

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Buying criteria

Part 16: Five forces analysis

Part 17: Vendor landscape

Part 18: Key vendor profiles

Part 19: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kbnsdc/global_virtual

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


