Research and Markets - Global Virtual Events Market Growth at a CAGR of 21.97%, 2017-2021 with Adobe Systems, Avaya, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, IBM & Microsoft Dominating

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Virtual Events Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.



The global virtual events market to grow at a CAGR of 21.97% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global virtual events market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing.



Global Virtual Events Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing popularity of virtual events in education. The usage of virtual classrooms to impart education is becoming popular, even in traditional educational institutions. This type of training provides study sessions to students anytime and anywhere. In addition, students get free educational sessions that aid in reducing expenses and improving their knowledge.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in number of corporate events. Organizations hold corporate events for their employees, business partners, and clients. Events are also organized to launch and promote new products and to celebrate the success of the existing products and services. In addition, events are organized to nurture customer relationships and to foster client relations. Delegates expect meetings and events to be organized with efficient time management.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is emerging threat from open-source virtual events solutions.

Key Vendors:



Adobe Systems

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

IBM

Microsoft

Other Prominent Vendors:



8x8

Mitel Networks

Alcatel-Lucent

Atlassian

BroadSoft

COREX (PTY)

Huawei Technologies

Toshiba

ubivent

Zoom Video Communications

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market size and forecast



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Segmentation by end-users



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Buying criteria



Part 16: Five forces analysis



Part 17: Vendor landscape



Part 18: Key vendor profiles



Part 19: Appendix



