HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 20 January 2017 at 8:00 p.m.



SISTEMA FINANCE S.A. HAS ANNOUNCED PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF THE VOLUNTARY PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN HONKARAKENNE OYJ



According to the Sistema Finance S.A.'s announcement preliminary results of the Tender Offer, 192 866 Series B shares were tendered in the Tender Offer, representing 3.7 percent of the shares of Honka.



The Offeror has announced that it will not complete the Tender Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions as the condition to completion of reaching a threshold of 67 percent or more of each of Series A shares and Series B shares in Honka has not been reached.



Sistema Finance S.A. has announced it will publish the final results of the Tender Offer on 24 January 2017.



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's Announcement from the exchange concerning the matter: https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=754 663&lang=en



Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com



