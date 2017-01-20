Global MEMS Microphone Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2025: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.1% to Reach Approximately $3.58 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "MEMS Microphone Market Analysis & Trends - Application (Hearing aid, Consumer electronics, Automotive and Mobile phones) - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global MEMS Microphone Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.58 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for MEMS Microphone across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased applications in consumer electronics & healthcare, integration and miniaturization of MEMS microphone and rising demand for multiple microphone solutions.



Based on Applications the market is categorized into Hearing aid, Consumer electronics, Automotive, Mobile phones and other applications.



Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increased applications in Consumer Electronics & Healthcare

3.1.2 Integration and Miniaturization of MEMS Microphone

3.1.3 Rising demand for Multiple Microphone Solutions

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 MEMS Microphone Market, By Application

4.1 Hearing aid

4.2 Consumer electronics

4.3 Automotive

4.4 Mobile phones

4.5 Other Applications



5 MEMS Microphone Market, By Geography



6 Leading Companies

6.1 STMicroelectronics

6.2 AAC Technologies

6.3 Omron

6.4 Bosch Sensortec

6.5 InvenSense

6.6 MEMSensing

6.7 Delphi

6.8 New Japan Radio

6.9 GoerTek

6.10 Haiden

6.11 Knowles

6.12 Cirrus Logic

6.13 BSE

6.14 Infineon

6.15 NeoMEMS Technologies



