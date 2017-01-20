Research and Markets - Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market to Reach $1.02 Billion by 2021 with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Lonza Group, Maxcyte, Merck & Mirus Bio Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global transfection reagents market is expected to reach USD 1.02 Billion by 2021 from USD 715.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



The key factors driving the growth of this market are technology advancements in transfections, global alliances among leading research institutes to trigger drug discovery, increase in R&D spending and research activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increase in demand for synthetic genes, and rising incidence of cancer. On the other hand, factors such as selective effectiveness of transfection reagents, home brew reagents by researchers, and high cost of transfection reagents are expected to limit the growth of the market.

The global transfection reagents market is segmented on the basis of product, method, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into reagents and instruments. In 2016, the reagents segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. However, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of method, the market is segmented into biochemical, physical, and viral. In 2016, the biochemical method segment is expected to command the largest share of the market. However, the viral method segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The biochemical method segment is further divided into calcium phosphate, lipofection, DEAE-dextran, and dendrimer. In 2016, the lipofection segment is likely to account for the largest share of the market. Similarly, the physical method segment is classified into electroporation, nucleofection, and others (genegun, sonoporation, magnetofection, and optoinjection). In 2016, the electroporation segment is projected to account for the highest share of the market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnologies companies. In 2016, the academic & research institutes is expected to account for the largest share of the market. However, the pharmaceutical & biotechnologies companies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into biomedical research, protein production, and therapeutic delivery. In 2016, the biomedical research segment is poised to account for the largest share of the market. However, the therapeutic delivery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

