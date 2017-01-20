Global $330.70 Billion Advanced Drug Delivery Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Advanced Drug Delivery Market Analysis & Trends - Technology, Route Of Administration, End User - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Advanced Drug Delivery Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $330.70 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Advanced Drug Delivery across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing focus on unmet medical requirements, increasing demand for generic drugs and biosimilars, rising familiarities of chronic diseases and recent technological developments of advanced drug delivery.

Based on technology, the market is categorized into polymeric drug delivery, implants & IUD's, sustained release, targeted drug delivery and prodrugs. By polymeric drug delivery, the market is further divided into nebulizers, metered dose inhalers and dry powder inhalers.

Depending on the route of administration, the market is segmented into transdermal drug delivery system, oral, topical & injectable drug deliveries and transmucosal delivery systems.

By end user, the market is segregated into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers/clinics, home care settings and other end users.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing focus on Unmet Medical requirements

3.1.2 Increasing demand for Generic Drugs and Biosimilars

3.1.3 Rising familiarities of Chronic Diseases

3.1.4 Recent Technological Developments of Advanced Drug Delivery

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Advanced Drug Delivery Market, By Technology

4.1 Polymeric Drug Delivery

4.1.1.1 Nebulizers

4.1.1.2 Metered Dose Inhalers

4.1.1.3 Dry Powder Inhalers

4.2 Implants & IUD's

4.3 Sustained Release

4.4 Targeted Drug Delivery

4.5 Prodrugs

4.5.1 Prodrugs Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5 Advanced Drug Delivery Market, By Route Of Administration

5.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery System

5.2 Oral, Topical & Injectable Drug Deliveries

5.3 Transmucosal Delivery Systems

6 Advanced Drug Delivery Market, By End User

6.1 Hospitals

6.2 Diagnostic Centers

6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Clinics

6.4 Home Care Settings

6.5 Other End Users

7 Advanced Drug Delivery Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Merck & Co., Inc.

9.2 Antares Pharma, Inc.

9.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.4 Novartis AG

9.5 Bayer AG

9.6 Sanofi

9.7 Glaxosmithkline PLC

9.8 3M Company

9.9 Pfizer, Inc.

9.10 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

9.11 Abbott Laboratories

9.12 Allergan, Plc

9.13 Baxter International Inc.

9.14 Mylan Pharmaceutical company

9.15 Roche Holding AG

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zb3k67/advanced_drug

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716