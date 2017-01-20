Direct-Fed Microbials Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - Rising Demand for Manufactured Animal Feed - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Direct-Fed Microbials Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The direct-fed microbials market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.96% to reach USD 1,399.6 Million by 2022.

The market is driven by factors such as increase in awareness about feed quality and safety, rising demand for manufactured animal feed, growth in demand for animal protein, changes in farming practices and technology, and replacing antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) with direct-fed microbials. The continuous rise in the population has also resulted in an increase in the demand for food and the necessity for direct-fed microbials, to increase meat and milk production in a sustainable manner.

The consumption of direct-fed microbials is increasing significantly with various government regulations being adopted to improve animal health. The ban on the use of antibiotics as growth promoters in the European Union has created massive demand for direct-fed microbials. On the basis of type, the lactic acid bacteria segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, as these direct-fed microbials are highly effective.

On the basis of livestock type, the global market has been segmented into swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others, which include equine and pets. The poultry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, because direct-fed microbials provide poultry birds with protein and this increases their growth rate. With the high demand for poultry meat across the world due to their high nutrient value, the demand for direct-fed microbials is also expected to increase.



Direct-fed microbials are available in dry and liquid forms. The dry form has a longer shelf life compared to the liquid form, which varies according to the type of direct-fed microbials used in animal feed. Dry microbials have more advantages and are used in various animal feed additive products. Liquid microbials are preferred by farmers as they are easily mixable and do not affect the texture of the feed.



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bio-Vet

Biomin Holding GmbH

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

and Company Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand, Inc.

Novozymes

Novus International, Inc.

