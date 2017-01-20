sprite-preloader
20.01.2017 | 20:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Smart Shade Devices Market Growth at a CAGR of 89.90%, 2017-2021 with Hunter Douglas, Pella & Springs Window Fashions Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Shade Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global smart shade devices market to grow at a CAGR of 89.90% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart shade devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) of smart shade devices to individual customers in the global market.

Smart shade devices with in-built voice commands are trending in the global space. The devices are equipped with audio frequency (AF) receivers that receive commands from the outside and accordingly operate the shades.

According to the report, home automation involves the automation and control of lighting, air conditioning, ventilation, heating, and security, as well as home appliances such as refrigerators/freezers, washers/dryers, and ovens that use Wi-Fi for remote monitoring. A smart home system can also integrate the automation of smart shades for windows and other places inside the home. Modern smart home systems generally consist of a central hub or gateway' that links multiple sensors and switches placed around the house. The gateway is controlled via a user interface that may be accessed through a smartphone, tablet, or wall-mounted terminal.

Further, the report states that compatibility is a key concern for every type of technology-enabled home improvement product. Smart shades use wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and BLE for communication. The different versions of these technologies depend on the platforms they require such as smartphones or tablets, and these, in turn, work according to their different operating systems, which include Android, iOS, Windows, and Blackberry.

Key Vendors:

  • Hunter Douglas
  • Pella
  • Springs Window Fashions

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Bali
  • Graber
  • Horizons
  • MechoSystems
  • SWFcontract

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Economic indicators

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by technology

Part 08: Market segmentation by end use

Part 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Key leading countries

Part 12: Market drivers

Part 13: Impact of drivers

Part 14: Market challenges

Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 16: Market trends

Part 17: Vendor landscape

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vspc45/global_smart

