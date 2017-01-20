Research and Markets - Global Smart Shade Devices Market Growth at a CAGR of 89.90%, 2017-2021 with Hunter Douglas, Pella & Springs Window Fashions Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global smart shade devices market to grow at a CAGR of 89.90% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart shade devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) of smart shade devices to individual customers in the global market.

Smart shade devices with in-built voice commands are trending in the global space. The devices are equipped with audio frequency (AF) receivers that receive commands from the outside and accordingly operate the shades.



According to the report, home automation involves the automation and control of lighting, air conditioning, ventilation, heating, and security, as well as home appliances such as refrigerators/freezers, washers/dryers, and ovens that use Wi-Fi for remote monitoring. A smart home system can also integrate the automation of smart shades for windows and other places inside the home. Modern smart home systems generally consist of a central hub or gateway' that links multiple sensors and switches placed around the house. The gateway is controlled via a user interface that may be accessed through a smartphone, tablet, or wall-mounted terminal.



Further, the report states that compatibility is a key concern for every type of technology-enabled home improvement product. Smart shades use wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and BLE for communication. The different versions of these technologies depend on the platforms they require such as smartphones or tablets, and these, in turn, work according to their different operating systems, which include Android, iOS, Windows, and Blackberry.

Key Vendors:



Hunter Douglas

Pella

Springs Window Fashions

Other Prominent Vendors:



Bali

Graber

Horizons

MechoSystems

SWFcontract



