Global Smart Well Market Report 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Well Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global smart well market to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% during the period 2017-2021.

The global smart well market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for oil and gas across the globe. The development of this market is dependent on the efficiency of the smart well, advancement in equipment technology and the increase in investments by market vendors. The growth of smart well market is directly linked to the growth in drilling and completion activities across the globe.



One trend in market is IT integration and digitization of oil fields. The recent fall in oil prices has reduced oilfield services companies' profit margins. This has led to companies leveraging the use of IT to improve efficiencies and reduce operational losses. Oilfield services companies have billions of dollars invested in assets. Integrating IT with software such as total asset managers and DrillNet has allowed for continuous monitoring to find any irregularities in the performance of equipment that can be fixed immediately. This helps reduce not only maintenance time, but also failure of devices that could result in the loss of millions of dollars due to downtime and delay in the completion of a project.

According to the report, one driver in market is migration of drilling into unconventional areas. Oil companies are managing unconventional oil and gas resources like tight oil, shale gas, shale oil, and coal bed methane. Oil industry requires advanced on-site processing equipment so that it can enhance overall oil recovery and increase ROI. The smart well technologies play a crucial role in maintaining the financial stability as well as improving the drilling activity by providing necessary details and readings regarding the reservoirs characteristics. The added advantage of smart well technologies is that they provide real-time information which prevents accidents and uncertainties while drilling.



Further, the report states that one challenge in market is decreasing investment in oil and gas industry. Investments in oil and gas industry declined in 2015 due to plunging oil and gas prices. Total, a leading oil and gas product company announced a reduction in its upstream expenditure in 2016. The company declared plans to reduce the CAPEX from $28 billion in 2013 to $21 billion in 2016. REPSOL (a global energy company) declared a 40% reduction in its upstream expenditure in 2016 as compared to 2014. In its latest Strategic Plan, the firm readjusted its upstream focus on only three regions till 2020- North America, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. The company also aims to sell off $7 billion worth of upstream and downstream assets by 2020. Deepwater projects normally require big investments, hence most of the deep-water projects have either been deferred or shelved.



Key Vendors:



Baker Hughes

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

Other Prominent Vendors:



Statoil

Salym Petroleum

Woodside Energy

Emerson process management

INTECH process automation

Nabors Completion & Production Services

RPC Inc.

Superior Energy Services

Trican Well Services

Welltec International AS



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



