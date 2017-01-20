Torchmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) will release Fourth Quarter 2016 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. At that time a copy of the Company's Q4-2016 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at www.torchmarkcorp.com on the Investors page. In conjunction with Torchmark's Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Release, you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Thursday, February 2, 2017

11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at www.torchmarkcorp.com

on the Investors /Calls and Meetings page

under "Conference Calls on the Web" and as a replay under

"Conference Call Replays and Transcripts"

or

Call-In Number:

719-234-0008

(Pass Code: Torchmark)

Torchmark Corporation is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies. Torchmark has several nationally recognized insurance subsidiaries. Globe Life And Accident is a direct-response provider of life insurance known for its administrative efficiencies. American Income Life provides individual life insurance to working families. Liberty National Life is one of the oldest traditional life insurers in the Southeast. United American is a consumer-oriented provider of supplemental life and health insurance. Family Heritage Life provides individual supplemental health insurance.

