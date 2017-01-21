VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC" or the "Company") (CSE: THC) (CSE: THC.CN) (CNSX: THC) (OTCQB: THCBF) (FRANKFURT: TFHC) is pleased to announce that it has begun shipping live cannabis plants to patients registered under the ACMPR.

On Monday, December 19, 2016, Health Canada granted THC an amendment to its license to allow THC to sell "Starting Materials", meaning marihuana plants to legally authorized patients under the ACMPR.

We are very excited to begin shipping live Cannabis Plants to registered persons under the ACMPR. We have priced our starting material ("Clones") at $20 per Clone, plus packaging and shipping. THC currently has 29 strains in stock. Please visit thcbiomed.com for information and ordering.

THC BioMed has structured its pricing to reflect its mandate of providing patients with accessibility to medicinal cannabis.

We are pleased to announce that we now offer genetics for sale to licensed producers under the ACMPR. With the increase in new licenses being granted by Health Canada we have initiated a service to provide newly licensed producers with the genetics they require to start production. THC also intends to participate in a genetic exchange service that would enable producers to exchange strains with THC Biomed. This would increase our genetic bank while giving producers the ability to increase their strain supply. THC also offers consulting services to new and aspiring licensed producers to assist them in achieving their applicable licensing requirements.

We are pleased to report the successful importation of the newly designed Clone Shipper 3.0 containers. THC has now used these containers to ship live cannabis plants across Canada. We believe that we are one of the first entities in Canada to ship live cannabis plants.

THC continues to pursue the acquisition of Clone Shipper. Management believes that purchasing Clone Shipper would allow THC to penetrate the U.S. and international cannabis markets, while remaining in compliance with U.S. and international laws by not dealing with cannabis where it remains illegal.

Wholesale pricing to Licensed Producers.

Genetic Exchange service

100 clones any strain. $10,000 Pack of 3 seeds any strain $2,500 Clone Shipper 3.0 $12.99

THC has begun increasing our production space and will take over two additional property Units adjacent to its current facility. This will increase THC's footprint to 16,000 square feet.

THC will continue to protect shareholder value by using its existing infrastructure to ensure swift delivery of products to registered patients. THC will continue to expand our own assets in response to market demands. Management has determined that THC has sufficient infrastructure in place to cater to current patient demand.

THC is licensed under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") for the cultivation, production and sale of cannabis for medical purposes in the form of dried or fresh product, oil and starting materials. THC also conducts research & development of the products and services related to cannabis for medical purposes. Authorized purchasers can make product orders through www.thcbiomed.com.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. Forward-looking information in this press release includes that (a) THC will provide newly licensed producers with genetics; (b) THC will participate in a genetic exchange service that would enable producers to exchange strains with THC Biomed; (c) THC will acquire Clone Shipper; (d) THC will penetrate the U.S. and the international cannabis markets, while remaining in compliance with U.S. and international laws; (e) THC will continue to protect shareholder value by using its existing infrastructure and ensure swift delivery of products to registered patients and expand its assets in response to market demands; and, (f) THC will take over two additional property units adjacent to its current facility, increasing THC's footprint to 16,000 square feet. Although THC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

