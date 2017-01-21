In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Stratasys 10,27% vor AMS 6,28%, 3D Systems 5,96%, IBM 1,92%, SLM Solutions 1,03%, Intel 0,41%, Cisco 0,1%, Infineon -0,42%, Dialog Semiconductor -0,76%, Aixtron -0,95% und Samsung Electronics -2,57%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: AMS 16,4% vor 3D Systems 13,05% , SLM Solutions 7,38% , Dialog Semiconductor 6,66% , Stratasys 3,45% , Aixtron 3,08% , Samsung Electronics 2,82% , IBM 1,76% , Intel -0,73% , Infineon -1,02% und Cisco -1,51% . Weitere Highlights: AMS ist nun 6 Tage im Plus (7,49% Zuwachs von 30,7 auf 33), ebenso Samsung Electronics 3 Tage im Plus (1,08% Zuwachs...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...