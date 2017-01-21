In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Compeq Manufacturing 1,88% vor Apple 0,81%, Intel 0,41%, AT&S 0%, Ibiden Co.Ltd -0,07%, TTM Technologies, Inc. -0,68%, Shinko Electric Industries -1,88%, Semtech Corporation -2,13%, Unimicron Technology Corp -2,78% und Qualcomm Incorporated -5,98%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Shinko Electric Industries 6,91% vor Compeq Manufacturing 6,19% , Apple 2,61% , AT&S 0% , Unimicron Technology Corp -0,41% , TTM Technologies, Inc. -0,68% , Intel -0,73% , Semtech Corporation -1,68% , Ibiden Co.Ltd -4,12% und Qualcomm Incorporated -6,02% . Year-to-date lag per letztem Schlusskurs Shinko...

