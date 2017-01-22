Guangzhou Starts to Roadshow Internationally for the 2017 Fortune Global Forum (FGF)

PARIS, Jan. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A roadshow meeting of the 2017 Fortune Global Forum was held on January 20 in Paris. The 2017 Fortune Global Forum will take place in Guangzhou on December 6 to 8 with the theme of Openness and Innovation: Shaping the Global Economy, announced by the Executive Committee of 2017 Fortune Global Forum on Tuesday. The meeting marked the beginning of Guangzhou's international road show of the 2017 FGF.

Before the meeting, Cai Chaolin, Vice Mayor of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, met with John Needham, Manager Director of Fortune Global Forum and Ms. Gao Yuanyuan, Economic and Commercial Minister-Counsellor of Chinese Embassy in France. He expressed his wishes to hold the forum successfully as well as deepening and widening the economic cooperation between China and France.

Cai briefly introduced Guangzhou and explained why Guangzhou was chosen as the host city for the Forum - it is a city of history, business, innovation, inclusiveness, food and leisure. As a starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, Guangzhou has been exporting goods and culture to the Western world. Besides, with a dynamic and robust economy based on a convenient transportation network, the city ranks the third in China after Beijing and Shanghai, and on par with Hong Kong and Singapore. Food lovers may also find that Guangzhou is the counterpart of the Gourmet Capital in the Eastern world. More importantly, it is the innovation and inclusiveness of the city that enable it to achieve a prosperous economy and a diversity of culture, according to Cai. In the end, he invited the audience that mainly consisted of top managers of the Fortune Global 500 companies to visit Guangzhou during the Forum.

Many Chinese companies that strive and thrive through the three decades become the Fortune Global 500 companies, thanks to the Reform and Open. Meanwhile, French companies have technical strengths in energy, engineering, chemistry industry, finance and other fields. Top companies from both countries and other partners may discuss the trend of the international trade in the forum, emphasized Ms. Gao Yuanyuan in her speech.

According to Adam Lashinsky, Assistant Managing Editor of Fortune, Guangzhou is the ideal city for hosting the 2017 FGF. The city of business, with its convenient infrastructure and economy, has attracted a great number of transnational corporations. Therefore, he believes that it is high time that FGF should be held in China, and Guangzhou will make the best host city. He hopes that French companies will take an active part in the 2017 FGF.

According to the Executive Committee of 2017 FGF, Guangzhou will continue promoting for the Forum in Hongkong, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington D.C., Tokyo, Seoul, Frankfurt, London, Barcelona, Amsterdam and twelve other cities around the globe.