Shell Selected as Exclusive Supplier of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Genuine Engine Oil

Shell today announced that it has been chosen by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd as the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Genuine Engine Oil. From October 2016, this oil has started to become available to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dealers around the world.

The new passenger vehicle engine oil has been developed and rigorously tested to meet the latest Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. passenger vehicle engine specifications and to work perfectly with their V12 engines. Shell PurePlusTechnology, present in Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Genuine Engine Oil,helpsprotect the engine from power-robbing deposits and sludge. In addition, its properties enable the oil to reachpeak operating efficiency sooner in challenging conditionswith low oil consumptionand long engine service life.

"We are delighted to have been chosen to develop and supply the new passenger vehicle engine oil for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd., using our most recent innovation - Shell PurePlus Technology," said Richard Jory, Shell's Global Vice President for Lubricants Key Accounts.

Shell PurePlus Technology is a breakthrough in how passenger vehicle engine oils are formulated. It is a patented gas-to-liquid (GTL) process, developed over 40 years of research, which converts natural gas into crystal clear base oil. Base oil, usually made from crude oil, is the main component of finished oils and plays a vital role in the quality of the finished passenger vehicle engine oil. The base oil is produced at the Pearl GTL plant in Qatar, a partnership between Shell and Qatar Petroleum.

Genuine (part) Oils are OEM-owned branded oils. They are specially formulated by lubricant suppliers such as Shell to meet specific needs of a given OEM's different vehicle components.

Aftermarket or service-fill oils refer to any oils put in any passenger vehicle such as a car or motorcycle, during the after-sales service for the general upkeep of a vehicle in its lifetime.

Shell's world-class engine oil technology has enabled the development of engine oils that improve performance, help to improve fuel economy and extend engine life. Premium engine oils, containing Shell PurePlus Technology and proprietary advanced additive technology, are specifically designed to allow drivers to get the most from their modern engines.

The passenger vehicle engine oil industry is increasingly moving towards synthetic oils over mineral oils because of the improved performance benefits offered in line with stringent emission regulations and fuel efficiency demands.

Synthetic oils are manufactured from crude oil or gas using advanced chemical processes. This is in contrast to mineral base oils, which are complex mixtures of naturally occurring hydrocarbons found in crude oil.

Shell provides global accessibility to its leading products with a strong global lubricants supply chain network of 7 base oil manufacturing plants, over 40 lubricant blending plants and 15 specialist grease plants. To provide Shell PurePlus Technology enabled engine oils around the world, Shell integrated its supply chain with its gas value chain in Pearl GTL, Qatar . This world-scale facility is the largest source of GTL products and the only commercial source of GTL base oil today.

