European Green Capital - Essen 2017 Has Been Officially Launched

As of today, the City of Essen is officially the European Green Capital. The Lord Mayor of Essen Thomas Kufen launched the title year together with the EU Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella during a creative orchestrated stage show. Other well-known guests included representatives from the EU, the Federal Government and the State of NRW, such as German Federal Minister for Environment Dr Barbara Hendricks and Minister for Environment for North Rhine-Westphalia Johannes Remmel. Numerous visitors came to the subsequent Culture and Families Festival in the Grugapark.

"Experience your green miracle" is the motto of the year, which was brought to life by the Culture and Families Festival over the course of two days with illuminations, dance, theatre, sound installation, light labyrinth, exhibitions and much more. The Lord Mayor of Essen Thomas Kufen emphasised: "The launch was sure to impress the visitors with what to expect in the year as Green Capital: our city is bursting with green surprises." And these want to be discovered: More than 300 activities are scheduled to take place over the course of the year.

The City of Essen, which is the only European city to have been awarded the titles Capital of Culture (2010) and European Green Capital, is entering into a green decade in 2017: The Emscher conversion will be completed in 2020, the results presentation of the KlimaExpo.NRW will be hosted in 2022, and the region also won the bid for the International Gardening Exhibition 2027 last December.

