HAMILTON, BERMUDA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE: TGP) announces that it intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in the Norwegian bond market through an add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021 (TKLNG04 - ISIN: NO0010777089). The net proceeds from the bonds are expected to be used for refinancing of existing bonds and/or general partnership purposes, which may include funding installment payments on future newbuilding deliveries.

A portion of the bonds may be offered in the United States to qualified institutional investors (or QIBs) as defined in Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) concurrently with bonds offered outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Danske Bank Markets, DNB Markets, Nordea and Swedbank Norway have been appointed as Joint Lead Managers of the contemplated bond issuance.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the bonds or any other security of Teekay LNG. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, the bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in Teekay LNG's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Teekay LNG undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements, unless required to do so under the securities laws.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fixed-rate charter contracts through its interests in 50 LNG carriers (including 19 newbuildings), 29 LPG/Multigas carriers (including four newbuildings) and six conventional tankers. The Partnership's interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TGP".

