Small Business Big Opportunity™ series to begin in London where it will feature Leah Totton, winner of the UK's "The Apprentice"

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), will expand its Small Business Big Opportunity symposium series beyond the United States this year, with events being planned in the UK and Canada. The first event of 2017 will take place on January 24 at the historic London Science Museum, where public- and private-sector professionals will discuss solutions for small business challenges, including access to capital and business continuity planning. The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, London Partners and SmallBusiness.co.uk are collaborating with the Travelers Institute on the symposium.

"There are many distractions for small business owners, and it is important for them to stay focused on the things they can control,"said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers."Having the appropriate plans in place to manage traditional and emerging business risks is vital to successfully navigating the current environment. We are pleased to host this event abroad to help entrepreneurs tackle their business challenges."

The symposium will feature professionals from across the UK, including Dr. Leah Totton, winner of BBC One's "The Apprentice," who will discuss how she overcame many challenges in building a successful business and the steps she takes to protect it.

Two panel discussions also will be held, including one titled "Accessing Capital and Managing Risk." Moderated by Travelers' Woodward, this panel will address the evolution of small business lending and the key steps business owners can take to effectively manage risks. Woodward will be joined by:

Richard Harrison, Head of Risk Control, Travelers Europe

Saurav Chopra, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Perkbox

Conrad Ford, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Funding Options

Matt Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer, Crowdcube

The second discussion, "Expanding Your Marketing Reach Locally and Globally," will be moderated by Peter Bishop, Deputy Chief Executive, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, International Business. This discussion will focus on how small businesses can compete in today's global market. The following speakers will participate:

Nicola Byrne, Chief Executive Officer, Cloud90

Guy Mucklow, President, PCA Predict

Geeta Sidhu-Robb, Chief Executive Officer, Nosh Detox

In 2016, Travelers launched a new, online insurance platform for UK-based small businesses with fewer than 10 employees and less than £2.5 million in revenues. For more information, please visit www.travelers.co.uk.

Since 2011, the Travelers Institute has hosted multiple events to raise awareness of small business concerns, such as cybersecurity, and discuss potential solutions. These events have been held in nearly 30 cities across the United States, attracting some 4,000 small business owners. Visit www.travelersinstitute.org/smallbusiness for more information.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers' senior management, as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers' underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.

