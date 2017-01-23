ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 20 January 2017 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,304.45p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,334.61p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 2.2%. There are currently 94,403,292 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

