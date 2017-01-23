The fact that Huawei is already established in these countries provides a good foundation to rapidly expand its PV business in these markets. With its new 1500V inverter Huawei is targeting large-scale PV installations, such as utility-scale PV power plants in desert regions in the Middle East and North Africa. As Pan pointed out in his launch presentation at the Huawei booth, the new 1500V SUN2000-55KTL-HV string inverter is ideally suited for desert environments. Huawei's unique "natural cooling" process does away with fans and other moving parts and since it is not housed in an enclosure as in the case of the typical central inverter design, there is no need to include air conditioning to cool the inverter.

According to Pan, in extremely hot desert environments doing away with fans and air conditioning can improve plant yield by 0.3 to 0.8 percent. Altogether, Huawei's 1500V Smart PV Solution can boost plant performance by at least two percent. Lower plant self-consumption due to the lack of moving parts and air conditioning is one factor; other factors include ...

