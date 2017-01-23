As from January 26, 2017, Effnetplattformen AB will be traded under new ISIN code and new short name.



Current short name: EFFN ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0006425484 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code and short name: January 25, 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name EFFN B ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code SE0009554454 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code and new short name: January 26, 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 103614 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Remium Nordic AB. For further information, please contact Remium Nordic AB on +46 8 454 32 17.