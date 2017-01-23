Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2017) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (FSE: BRK1) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) ("Silver One" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture acceptance of its Option Agreement ("Option Agreement" or "Agreement") with a subsidiary of Silver Standard Resources Inc. ("Silver Standard") (NASDAQ: SSRI) (TSX: SSO) to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. Accordingly, Silver One has issued 1,332,900 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $1.00 per share in order to satisfy the initial option payment of USD $1,000,000.

The shares issued to Silver Standard will be subject to restrictions on resale expiring on May 21, 2017.

The Candelaria Silver Project

The Candelaria District became one of the richest silver districts in the state of Nevada, following discovery of high grade veins in 1864. From 1864 until 1954, the property produced 22 million ounces of silver, mainly from underground mining methods. Between 1874 and 1883, the Northern Belle Mill and Mining Company alone mined 20,000 tons per year from high-grade lodes averaging 1,700 - 2,000 g/t (50 to 60 silver ounces per ton).

Silver Standard reported in a technical report titled "Candelaria Project Technical Report" dated May 24, 2001 (filed on SEDAR on June 20, 2002), prepared by Mark G. Stevens, P.G., of Pincock Allen & Holt, the historical mineral resource estimate shown in the table below.

Candelaria Project Historical Resource Estimate Area/Type Classification Tons Factored Ag Grade (opt

Ag total ) Sol. Au

Grade (opt

Au soluble ) AqEq Grade

(opt AgEq total ) Ag Ounces (Ag total ) Aq Equiv. Ounces (AqEq total ) Mount Diablo Measured 3,391,000 4.44 0.004 4.67 15,054,000 15,838,000 Indicated 10,231,185 2.84 0.003 3.01 29,005,000 30,796,000 Subtot. M + Ind 13,623,000 3.23 0.003 3.42 44,060,000 46,633,000















Mount Diablo Inferred 5,191,000 2.12 0.003 2.30 11,015,000 11,939,000 Northern Belle 9,162,000 2.26 0.002 2.37 20,661,000 21,714,000 Leach Pads 37,328,000 1.29 --- 1.29 48,153,000 48,153,000 L.G. Stockpiles 4,000,000 0.75 --- 0.75 3,000,000 3,000,000

Subtot. Inf. 55,681,000 1.49 0.002 1.52 82,829,000 84,806,000 Notes 1) Lode resources tabulated at a 0.5 opt Ag soluble cutoff grades, with only Ag total shown in this table.

2) Leach pads and low grade stockpile resources tabulated for entire accumulation of material.

3) Total silver grades factored from soluble silver grades using regression formulas developed by Snowden.

4) Silver equivalent grade includes the contribution from the gold grade (soluble) using an Ag:Au equivalency ratio of 57.8:1.

The historical mineral resource estimate used "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", which are categories set out in NI 43-101. Accordingly, Silver One considers these historical estimates reliable as well as relevant as it represents key targets for exploration work by Silver One. The data base for the historical resource estimate:

(1) on the Mount Diablo Deposit consisted of 538 drill holes by previous owners and 10 drill holes by Silver Standard Resources Inc. For drill holes that were twinned, the author used the lower of the two values assigned to the original holes.The mineral resource estimate used a kriging estimation method to establish ore zones with a cut-off grade of 0.5 opt Ag. Ordinary kriging was used to interpolate grades in the block model. The block models were set up with block dimensions of 25 feet by 25 feet in plan and 10 feet in height. The maximum search range used in the higher-grade zone was 235 feet, in the lower grade zone it was 1,000 feet and in the background zone it was 350 feet. Block models more than 300 feet from the nearest composite only constituted 3 percent of the total number of estimated blocks and were assigned to an inferred category,

(2) on the Northern Belle Deposit consisted of 226 drill holes by previous owners, of which a portion of these holes were duplicated for the Mount Diablo Deposit database. The mineral resource estimate used a kriging estimation method to establish ore zones with a cut-off grade of 0.5 opt Ag. The mineral resource estimate used multiple indicator kriging to interpolate grades in the block model. Block models were set up with block dimensions of 50 feet by 50 feet in plan and 20 feet in height. The maximum search range used in the higher grade zone was 85 feet, in the intermediate-grade zone was 120 feet and the lower-grade zone was 140 feet and in the lower undifferentiated material below the current pit topography was 260 feet. Block models more than 300 feet from the nearest composite only constituted 3 percent of the total number of estimated blocks and were assigned to an inferred category;

(3) on the Leach Pads consisted of 24,633,000 tons located on Leach Pad 1 and 12,695,000 on Leach Pad 2. The estimate for Leach Pad 1 is based on the fact that silver production indicates 51.5% of total silver was recovered by heap leaching operation, while 81.2% of the soluble silver contact was recovered. Further, the estimate for Leach Pad 2 is based on the fact that silver production indicates 42.4% of total silver was recovered by heap leaching operation, while 71.3% of the soluble silver content was recovered;

(4) on the Low Grade Stockpile is based on limited and incomplete data and documentation. Material placed on the on the stock piles ranged from 0.5 to 0.65 opt Ag,

To the knowledge of Silver One, there is no new data available since the calculation of the above historical resource estimate and no additional work has been done to upgrade or verify the historical resource estimate. The qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource therefore Silver One is treating these historical estimates as relevant but not current mineral resources.

About Silver One

Silver One is a silver focused exploration company that holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico: Penasco Quemado in the State of Sonora, La Frazada in the State of Nayarit, and Pluton in the State of Durango, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria Silver Project, located in Nevada. The Mexican mining assets were acquired from First Mining Financing (TSXV: FF), which became a key shareholder as a result of the transaction. Silver One is planning an aggressive exploration program to update the historical resource estimates on these properties and explore the high grade target on its Pluton Project.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Crowe, P.Geo, President and CEO of Silver One, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

