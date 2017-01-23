Research and Markets - Africa Dairy Products Market Outlook to 2020 with Danone, Clover, Parmalat, Nestle, Unilever Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dairy product market in various nations of Africa such as Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Algeria and Tanzania is dominated by the organized players such as Danone, Clover, Parmalat, Nestle, Unilever and other recognized domestic dairy brands such as Paramount, Pearl Dairy, NKCC, and Raka Milk Processors.

The report includes the market share contributed by the sales of different dairy products including processed milk, yoghurt, cheese, ice cream, butter, flavored milk and milk powder. Further, the market in the study is also differentiated by countries including Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya, Sudan, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, and other African nations. The study also includes the snapshot on key market in Africa dairy product industry in detail. Issues and challenges, trends and developments and Porter's five forces analysis are also added in the study for understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market.

In few nations of Africa such as Ethiopia, Somalia, Morocco, the market of dairy products is highly volatile due to current political instability and lack of government regulations in milk and dairy product market such as flavored milk, yoghurt, butter and cheese. Nestle being one of the highly recognized global brand have major market share in the milk powder market of various nations in Africa. Similarly, Unilever with its major manufacturing hubs in 19 nations of Africa have dominance in the butter market in various nations across the continent.

However, the domestic market players such as Clover SA Pty Ltd, Parmalat, Danone, NKCC, and Pearl Dairy are facing health competition and continuous threat to their market hold from various domestic small scale dairy products manufacturers. Hence the organized players are aggressively making acquisitions and mergers to increase their market share in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Africa Dairy Product Market, 2013 - 2015



4. Africa Dairy Product Market Segmentation, 2013 - 2015



5. Snapshot on Sudan Dairy Product Market



6. Snapshot on Kenya Dairy Product Market



7. Snapshot on Algeria Dairy Product Market



8. Snapshot on Ethiopia Dairy Product Market

9. Snapshot on South Africa Dairy Product Market

10. Snapshot on Nigeria Dairy Product Market



11. Snapshot on Tanzania Dairy Product Market



12. Snapshot on Uganda Dairy Product Market



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis for Africa Dairy Product Market



14. Issues and Challenges in Africa Dairy Product Market



15. Trends and Development in Africa Dairy Product Market



16. Government Role in Africa Dairy Food Market



17. Value Chain Analysis For Africa Dairy Product Market

18. Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Africa Dairy Product Market



19. Africa Dairy Market Future Outlook And Projections

20. Macroeconomic Factors In Africa Dairy Product Market



Companies Mentioned



- Brookside Dairies Ltd

- Brown's Cheese

- Chi Ltd

- Clover Industries Limited

- Dairybelle (Pty) Ltd

- Danone SA (Pty) Ltd

- Eldoville Dairies Ltd

- Gero Yoghurt

- Glacier Products Ltd

- Nestle South Africa

- New Kenya Cooperative Creameries

- Paramalat SA (Pty.) Ltd

- Paramount Diaries

- Pearl Dairy

- Planet Yoghurt

- Premier Food Industries Ltd

- Promasidor Nigeria Ltd

- R&R Ice Cream

- RCL Food

- Raka Milk Processors Ltd

- Unilever Ltd

