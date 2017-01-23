Meyer Burger is going from strength to strength in 2017, with the announcement today of CHF 19 million (€17.7 million) of order from three different Asian customers. On top of that, the High Court of the Canton of Berne has also approved amendments of the conditions of the company's convertible bonds, which is one of the aspects of the major recapitalization process being undertaken by Meyer Burger.

The three orders are for Meyer Burger's MB PERC upgrade cell technology, SiNA cell coating system and DW 288 diamond wire cutting equipment, which are used for the manufacturing of solar wafers and cells, helping ...

