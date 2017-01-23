SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Brocade (NASDAQ: BRCD) today announced that Ficolo, one of the fastest-growing companies in Finland, is delivering reliable and agile New IP networks to support their customers demanding infrastructure requirements. Leveraging Brocade data center networking solutions and Brocade Network Subscription, Ficolo has accelerated time-to-market for new wholesale colocation services while removing financial obstacles to growth.

Housed in WWII-era ammunition tunnels, Ficolo is Finland's first data center company to provide colocation services. The environmentally-conscious company is cased deep in a bedrock tunnel and utilizes 100 percent wind power in the data center. As a cloud provider for other service providers, Ficolo's customers choose the data center capabilities they need to support their own service offerings. Ficolo is also a trusted partner for SaaS companies who deliver their software to customers. Ficolo handles cloud connectivity, availability, storage, compute and security.

In its pursuit of growth and market share, Ficolo needed to build a wholesale cloud service portfolio in a stable environment. The company required a network infrastructure that can support the various services they offer to customers. At the same time, they were looking for a low-risk option to finance the new infrastructure so they could offer a more flexible and aggressive price than their competitors.

Ficolo built its core network using Brocade VDX® switches with Brocade VCS® fabric technology. Brocade VDX switches also support multiple individual customer environments, which connect to the core network. Brocade ICX® switches are deployed in several locations throughout the network and as customer premises equipment. With Brocade's technology, Ficolo can deliver 10/40 Gbps capacity with the ability to finely segment resources per customer or share services on demand. In addition, Ficolo solved its financing concerns with Brocade Network Subscription as they were able scale the network up or down, based on their customers' needs.

"Our Brocade-powered network provides the building blocks for our customers' own cloud offering," said Seppo Ihalainen, chief executive officer of Ficolo. "We can launch new customer deployments quickly, test new colocation services or take a new direction with very little risk. We are able to grow at a rapid pace while helping our customers accelerate their time-to-market by implementing a new network or service in about 30 percent less time using Brocade technology."

