MMC Norilsk Nickel / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority MMC Norilsk Nickel: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 23-Jan-2017 / 14:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them* *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated* a) Name Elizaveta Nenasheva *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status Person closely associated with the following person discharging managerial responsibilities: Bratukhin Sergey, Member of the Board of Directors of the issuer b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name Public Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'NORILSK NICKEL' b) LEI N/A *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted* a) Description of Ordinary share the financial instrument, type ISIN: RU0007288411 of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 9,572 23 RUB 9,572 6 RUB 9,573 4 RUB 9,575 1 RUB 9,575 1 RUB 9,576 64 RUB 9,577 6 RUB 9,578 25 RUB 9,580 200 RUB 9,580 1 RUB 9,583 18 RUB 9,580 16 RUB 9,567 1 d) Aggregated 366 Shares information RUB 3,505,727 Aggregated volume Price e) Date of the 2017-01-19 transaction f) Place of the Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow transaction Exchange MICEX-RTS» The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: MMC Norilsk Nickel 1 st Krasnogvardeysky av., 15 123100 Moscow Russia Internet: www.nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 WKN: A140M9 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; London, Nasdaq Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 3776 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 538421 23-Jan-2017

January 23, 2017 08:32 ET (13:32 GMT)