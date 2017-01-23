Research and Markets - Global Major Depressive Disorder Drug Forecast and Market Assessment 2016-2025 - Otsuka/Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca & Otsuka/Lundbeck are Expected to Account for 39% of the $5.8 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "PharmaPoint: Major Depressive Disorder - Global Drug Forecast and Market Assessment to 2025" report to their offering.

Major Depressive Disorder market will reach $5.8 billion by 2025 as awareness and drugs improve

The major depressive disorder (MDD) market, which covers various forms of depression and seasonal affective disorder, is set to rise from $3.2 billion in 2015 to $5.8 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1%, according to the author.

Christos Michaelides, Ph.D., the analyst covering Neurology and Ophthalmology, explains: Atypical antipsychotics such as Otsuka/Bristol-Myers Squibb's Abilify, AstraZeneca's Seroquel XR, and Otsuka/Lundbeck's Rexulti are expected to collectively capture approximately 39% of the global market in 2025, and generate an impressive $2.2 billion in sales. Although Abilify and Seroquel will experience some generic erosion over the forecast period, Rexulti will continue to drive sales upwards following its expected launches in the US and Europe in 2018.

In addition, the prevalence of MDD is expected to increase, mainly due to improving public awareness of depressive disorders, an increase in routine screening, and the rise in economic stress factors in the 7MM. In January 2016, the US Preventive Services Task Force recommended screening for depression in adults aged 18 and older within the general population, after the organization found convincing evidence that the practice improves the accurate identification of adult patients with depression in primary care settings.

Michaelides continues: it is expected these late-stage pipeline products to drive combined sales of around $877 million by 2025 in the 7MM. The most promising product will be Janssen's esketamine, which could become a new therapy option for patients who do not respond to atypical antipsychotics and available antidepressant therapies.

