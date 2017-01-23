Research and Markets - China Aerospace Market Volume by Aircraft & Helicopters Type 2011-2020: Market Expected to Reach $150 Billion - Key Vendors are Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier & Aviation Industry Corporation of China

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Aerospace Market, Volume by Aircraft & Helicopters Type (Passenger, Cargo, Corporate Jet, Combat, Special Mission, Transport, Training, Satellite Launch)" report to their offering.

In recent years Chinese aerospace policy represents one of the most comprehensive attempts to enter aerospace development and production of passenger aircraft. China Cargo aircraft dominates the china aerospace market in 2015, however in future China Passenger aircraft will have the highest market share. In China Defense Aviation Combat aircraft has the highest market share followed by Special Mission aircraft.

Report consists of 102 pages with 87 Figures and 13 Tables studies the China aerospace market; volume & forecast, civil aviation market; volume & forecast by segment, China defense aviation market; volume & forecast by categorized segment, volume & forecast by satellite launch market. Driving factors and challenges for China aerospace market.

China Aerospace Market (Civil, Defense, Satellite):

- China Civil Aviation Market & Forecast

- China Defense Aviation Market & Forecast

- China Satellite Launch Market & Forecast

China Civil Aviation Market has been analyzed from 3 view points:

- China Corporate Jet Market (2011 - 2020)

- China Passenger Aircraft (2011 - 2020)

- China Cargo Aircraft (2011 - 2020)

China Defense Aviation Market has been analyzed from 5 view points:

- Combat Aircraft

- Special Mission

- Transport Aircraft

- Combat Helicopters

- Training Aircrafts/Helicopters

Key Company Analysed:

- Boeing (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

- Airbus (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

- Bombardier (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

- Aviation Industry Corporation of China (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. China Aerospace Market Analysis (2011 - 2020)

3. China Aerospace Volume based on New Deliveries (2011 - 2020)



4. China Aerospace Market Share Analysis (2011 - 2020)

5. China Aerospace Volume Share Analysis based on New Deliveries (2011 - 2020)



6. China Civil Aviation Market (2011 - 2020)



7. China Defense Aviation Market (2011 - 2020)



8. China Aerospace Market by Satellite Launch (2011 - 2020)



9. China Civil Aviation Aerospace New Deliveries Volume (2011 - 2020)



10. China Aerospace New Deliveries Volumes by Defense Aviation (2011 - 2020)



11. China Aerospace New Deliveries Volume by Satellite Launch (2011 - 2020)



12. China Aerospace Cumulative Volume Analysis (2011 - 2020)



13. China Aerospace Volume Share based on Cumulative Figure (2011 - 2020)



14. By Civil Aviation - China Aerospace Volume based on Cumulative Figure (2011 - 2020)



15. By Defense Aviation - China Aerospace Volume based on Cumulative Figure (2011 - 2020)



16. Growth Driver for China Aerospace Market



17. Challenges for China Aerospace Market



18. Global Aerospace Key Players Analysis



