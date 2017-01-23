sprite-preloader
Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSir Jonathon Band
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionSale of stock
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$53.47		Volume(s)
6,276
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
6,276
$53.47
e)Date of the transaction2017-1-18
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


