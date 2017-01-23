Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG / Director/PDMR Shareholding* TUI AG: Awards of Phantom Shares Under Long Term Incentive Programmes 23-Jan-2017 / 15:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *TUI AG* *PDMR INTEREST IN SHARES* *Awards of Phantom Shares Under Long Term Incentive Programmes* On 07 December 2016 TUI AG ('the *Company*') announced the appointment of Frank Rosenberger as a member of the Executive Board of the Company, the appointment to take effect from 01 January 2017. The Company now announces that an award of phantom shares (the '*Award*') was granted to Mr Rosenberger under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan with vesting to take effect as if the performance period commenced on 1 October 2016. The number of phantom shares subject to the Award was calculated based on a pro-rated target amount due to the date on which his appointment started on 01 January 2017 (being 3/4 of a full financial year) and the Award was granted at a base price of EUR 12.36 ¹ per share: *Name of the PDMR* *Corporate Body* *Number of Phantom Shares* Frank Rosenberger Executive Board 18204 The Award made to Mr Rosenberger was granted in accordance with the terms of his service contract and will vest and be paid in cash subject to (i) a TSR performance target determined over a 4-year performance period; and (ii) the average XETRA price of the Company's shares over the 20 trading days prior to date of vesting. 1Average XETRA price of the Company's shares over the 20 trading days prior to 1 October 2016. Dated: 23 January 2017 The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Phone: +49 (0)511 566-00 Fax: +49 (0)511 566-1901 E-mail: Investor.Relations@tui.com Internet: www.tuigroup.com ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299 WKN: TUAG00 , TUA G28, TUA G29 Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt; London Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 3777 End of Announcement EQS News Service 538447 23-Jan-2017

