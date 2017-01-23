Legendary British Formula 1 team ramps up additive manufacturing and rapid prototyping program with Stratasys 3D printing solutions

McLaren Racing and Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) are delighted to announce a new four-year partnership under which Stratasys will supply McLaren Racing with a suite of 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions, as the Official Supplier of 3D Printing Solutions to the McLaren-Honda Formula 1 team.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005672/en/

Jonathan Neale, McLaren Technology Group COO (on left) and Ilan Levin, Stratasys CEO (on right) (Photo: Business Wire)

Stratasys will work closely with the grand prix outfit as it ramps up its rapid manufacturing capacity at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, UK.

Under the agreement, Stratasys will supply McLaren Racing with its latest FDM and PolyJet based 3D printing solutions and cutting-edge materials for visual and functional prototyping, production tooling including composite tooling, and customized production parts enabling their accelerated delivery while increasing performance and productivity in design and manufacturing operations.

Stratasys CEO Ilan Levin said:

"We're delighted to be working with such a restless, visionary and ambitious partner. McLaren Racing will be leveraging our nearly 30 years of 3D printing and additive manufacturing experience to stay at the forefront of motorsport technological development. Stratasys will also gain invaluable feedback and insights from working with ultra-high performance automotive applications, which we can then apply to our mainstream automotive and aerospace customers. Equally, McLaren Racing will benefit from the superior productivity, engineering precision and wide gamut of materials that come with our 3D printing solutions."

Andy Middleton, Stratasys President EMEA, said:

"The speed and technological precision required to be the best in Formula 1 is a perfect fit for Stratasys. The two companies share a deep passion and commitment to push the technology envelope, as we prepare to define the new frontier of 3D printing for Formula 1. We look forward to developing a very close working relationship with McLaren, particularly between our respective application and engineering teams."

Eric Boullier, racing director of McLaren Racing said:

"The ability to rapidly model, build and evaluate new components is an invaluable asset for any fast-moving and dynamic racing organization. But our new partnership with Stratasys will not only increase our output in that area, but also allow us to dynamically explore and utilize the cutting-edge of Stratasys' new 3D printing innovations and solutions. It has become clear that motorsport's reliance on rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing, and the ability to radically cut time to market, is increasing, and we look to being well served by our new alliance with Stratasys."

John Cooper, commercial and finance director of McLaren Racing, said:

"We've already established an extremely close and fruitful relationship with the team at Stratasys, and I'm personally looking forward to expanding that relationship in the future. Stratasys' expertise in the rapid tooling and manufacturing arena is second to none, and we firmly believe that we can forge a partnership that will prove extremely valuable to both of us."

About McLaren:

New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren founded the McLaren team in 1963. At Monaco in 2016, McLaren celebrated 50 years of racing in Formula 1. Since 1966, when it entered its first Formula 1 race, McLaren has won 20 world championships and over 180 grands prix. It is now globally renowned as one of sport's most successful competitors and as one of the world's most illustrious high-technology brands.

The McLaren Technology Group has grown to encompass much more than just grand prix racing: McLaren produced the 1990s' original supercar, the McLaren F1, and, with the launch of McLaren Automotive, has gone on to introduce a series of high-performance cars, including the ground-breaking McLaren P1™.

McLaren Applied Technologies develops strategic business partnerships that harness our expertise in high-performance design, performance-management and simulation systems. It also develops, builds and services control units for the entire Formula 1, Indy Car and NASCAR grids.

The McLaren-Honda team campaigns the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with double world champion Fernando Alonso and Belgian rookie Stoffel Vandoorne, who scored points on his race debut for McLaren-Honda, in a one-off performance at the 2016 Bahrain Grand Prix.

About Stratasys:

For more than 25 years,Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been a defining force and dominant player in 3D printing and additive manufacturing shaping the way things are made. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Rehovot, Israel, the company empowers customers across a broad range of vertical markets by enabling new paradigms for design and manufacturing. The company's solutions provide customers with unmatched design freedom and manufacturing flexibility reducing time-to-market and lowering development costs, while improving designs and communications. Stratasys subsidiaries include MakerBot and Solidscape, and the Stratasys ecosystem includes 3D printers for prototyping and production; a wide range of 3D printing materials; parts on-demand via Stratasys Direct Manufacturing; strategic consulting and professional services; and the Thingiverse and GrabCAD communities with over 2 million 3D printable files for free designs. With more than 2,700 employees and 1,200 granted or pending additive manufacturing patents, Stratasys has received more than 30 technology and leadership awards. Visit us online at: www.stratasys.com or http://blog.stratasys.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Stratasys is a registered trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

Attention Editors, if you publish reader-contact information, please use:

USA 1-877-489-9449

Europe/Middle East/Africa +49-7229-7772-0

Asia Pacific +852 3944-8888

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005672/en/

Contacts:

McLaren Racing Media Contacts

Matt Bishop

Group media, content communications director

matt.bishop@mclaren.com

or

Steve Cooper

Head of media creative content

steve.cooper@mclaren.com

or

Silvia Hoffer Frangipane

Press office manager

silvia.hoffer@mclaren.com

or

Stratasys Media Contacts

Arita Mattsoff Stratasys, +972 74 745 4000

arita@stratasys.com

or

Europe - Incus Media

Jonathan Wake Miguel Afonso, +44 1737 215200

stratasys@incus-media.com

or

North America

Craig Librett, +1 518-494-3442

Craig.Librett@stratasys.com