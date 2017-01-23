The Chinese thin-film PV manufacturer's shares have been suspended since May 2015, while shortly after the suspension they sank 47% in a single morning's trading session,

The unprecedented plunge - which followed a year of impressive gains on the Hong Kong market, amid questions over its dependence on sales of PV production equipment to its unlisted, Beijing-based parent - carved about $19 billion off its market capitalization.

The regulator is now taking Hanergy Holding chairman, executive director and controlling shareholder Li Hejun - at one point, one of the wealthiest men in China - to court in an effort to disqualify him, along with four independent, non-executive company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...