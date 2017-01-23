Research and Markets - Global Containerized and Modular Data Center Market Growth at CAGR of 12.30%, 2017-2021 with Baselayer Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Rittal, Schneider Electric & Vertiv Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Containerized and Modular Data Center Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global contanarized and modular data center market to grow at a CAGR of 12.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Contanarized and Modular Data Center Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

According to the report, one driver in market is rapid deployment of data centers. With fast changing business requirements, there is increased need among organizations to deploy fresh data centers as well as add additional data center capabilities at a much shorter time. The traditional data center deployment approach requires a huge amount of time for designing and building. The normal data center deployment requires around eighteen to twenty-four months to become fully operational. Since modular data centers are preassembled with standardized components such as racks and IT infrastructure, the deployment of the data center through modular model can be done within six months. Containerized facilities are available within four months, which is typically six times faster than traditional data center construction.



Further, the report states that one challenge in market is lack of awareness and expertise. Not all the data center operators are aware of the benefits gained through operating modular facilities. Still, the construction activities of traditional brick and mortar facility are higher when compared with the modular ones. In every region around the globe modular facilities are growing in numbers as they are popular among colocation and telecommunication service providers. Enterprises are unaware of the incremental CAPEX involved in the construction of modular facilities. The construction of traditional facility requires high upfront costs compared with that of modular construction. Organization can also add modules as the demand grows.

Key Vendors:



Baselayer Technology

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv



Other Prominent Vendors:



Aceco TI

Active Power

BladeRoom

CANCOM

Cannon Technologies

CELESTE

Datapod

Dell

Eaton

Project Frog

The Smart Cube

Telenetix

Total Site Solutions

TSI

Workspace Technology

ZTE

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by modular data center



Part 07: Market segmentation by containerized data center



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Appendix



