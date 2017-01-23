BOSTON, MENLO PARK, Calif. and LONDON, 2017-01-23 19:58 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Partners, a leading alternative investment firm, today announced four promotions on its global team. Jay Pauley and Thomas Tarnowski were promoted to Managing Director; and Antony Clavel and Peter Francis were promoted to Principal.



"We are proud to recognize the achievements of Jay, Thomas, Antony and Peter with these well-deserved promotions," said Peter Chung, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Partners. "Each of these professionals has made a meaningful impact on the firm, working alongside our portfolio companies and serving our investors with dedication and integrity."



Jay Pauley has been promoted to Managing Director. Jay joined Summit's Boston office as a Vice President in 2010, moved to the Menlo Park office in 2013, and has served as a Principal since 2014. Jay is a member of Summit's growth products & services team, where he focuses primarily on the technology-enabled business services, industrial technology, distribution and consumer sectors. Jay's board and investment experience includes Central Security Group, FineLine Technologies, Grand Design RV (acquired by Winnebago Industries), Parts Town, Vivint and Vivint Solar. Prior to Summit, Jay worked for GTCR, Apax Partners and GE Capital. Jay holds a BS, magna cum laude, from the Honors Business Program at The Ohio State University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.



Thomas Tarnowski has been promoted to Managing Director. Thomas joined Summit's London office as a Principal in 2013 and leads Summit's healthcare and life sciences team in Europe. His board and investment experience includes DentalPro and Independent Vetcare. Prior to Summit, Thomas worked for Triton, where he led the Nordic healthcare team with a focus on healthcare services and medical technology investments. Before that, he worked for Credit Suisse First Boston and Citigroup. Thomas is a Danish national, and he holds a BBA from Valdosta State University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.



Antony Clavel has been promoted to Principal. Antony joined Summit's London office as a Vice President in 2013. Focusing primarily on the technology sector, Antony's board and investment experience includes Calypso Technology, Darktrace, Masternaut, Siteimprove and RELEX Solutions. Prior to Summit, Antony worked for Allen & Company where he advised US and European technology entrepreneurs on M&A and raising capital. Antony is a Swiss national, and he holds a BA in mathematics from Oxford University with First Class Honors and an SM in computer science from Harvard University.



Peter Francis has been promoted to Principal. Peter joined Summit's Boston office as a Senior Associate in 2011, moved to the firm's Menlo Park office in 2012 and has served as a Vice President since 2015. Focusing primarily on the healthcare & life sciences sector, Peter's board and investment experience includes BluePearl Veterinary Services (acquired by Mars Petcare), Healthline Media, HealthSun and Solutionreach. Prior to Summit, Peter worked for Jefferies & Company and UBS Investment Bank on the global healthcare team. He holds a BA in economics from Cornell University.



About Summit Partners



Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently investing more than $7.2 billion into growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the global economy and has invested in more than 440 companies in technology, healthcare, life sciences and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 140 public equity offerings, and more than 165 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe, and invests in companies around the world. For more information, visit www.summitpartners.com or follow on Twitter at @SummitPartners.



In the United States of America, Summit Partners operates as an SEC-registered investment advisor. In the United Kingdom, this document is issued by Summit Partners LLP, a firm authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Summit Partners LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales with registered number OC388179 and its registered office is at 20-22 Bedford Row, London, WC1R 4JS, UK. This document is intended solely to provide information regarding Summit Partners' potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies.



Contact: Susan Barr Summit Partners (617) 824-1026 sbarr@summitpartners.com