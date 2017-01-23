TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Starrex International Ltd. ("Starrex" or the "Company") (CSE: STX)(CSE: STX.CN) is pleased to announce that, following completion on January 18, 2017 of all its anticipated restatements and re-filings of previously filed financial statements and management discussion and analyses (see press release dated January 18, 2017), the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has given notice, effective as of January 20, 2017, of the expiration of the management cease trade order dated January 11, 2016 prohibiting the Company's then current Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Starrex until two full business days following the receipt by the OSC of all filings that the Company was required to make under Ontario securities law or other order of the Director of the OSC. That management cease trade order has now expired.

