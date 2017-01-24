AEVIS VICTORIA SA lanciert öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien der LifeWatch AG

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN

Pressemitteilung

Freiburg, 24. Januar 2017

AEVIS VICTORIA SA lanciert öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien der LifeWatch AG.

Das Tauschangebot in Namenaktien von AEVIS VICTORIA SA entspricht einer Prämie von 19.1% gegenüber dem gestrigen Schlusskurs, bzw. 19.1% gegenüber dem 60-Tages VWAP von LifeWatch AG.

AEVIS VICTORIA SA wird wesentlich dazu beitragen, die Wachstumsstrategie von LifeWatch AG konsequent voranzutreiben.

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) hat heute die Voranmeldung für ein öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien der LifeWatch AG (LifeWatch) publiziert. Die LifeWatch-Aktionäre können zwischen einem Tauschangebot und einer Baralternative wählen. Es ist vorgesehen, dass AEVIS für jede LifeWatch-Namenaktie 0.1818 AEVIS- Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von CHF 5.00 je Aktie anbieten wird. Alternativ wird AEVIS pro LifeWatch-Namenaktie CHF 10.00 in bar offerieren. Verglichen mit dem gestrigen Schlusskurs von LifeWatch entspricht das Tauschangebot einer Prämie von 19.1%, bzw. einer Prämie von 19.1% verglichen mit dem volumengewichteten Durchschnittskurs (VWAP) der letzten 60 Börsentage. Das Tauschangebot ermöglicht den LifeWatch-Aktionären, sich an der breiter diversifizierten AEVIS-Gruppe zu beteiligen und indirekt weiterhin an der Entwicklung von LifeWatch zu partizipieren. AEVIS richtete über die letzten vier Jahre eine Bar-Ausschüttung an ihre Aktionäre aus. Der Verwaltungsrat von LifeWatch wurde über dieses freundliche Angebot informiert.

Das öffentliche Übernahmeangebot unterliegt verschiedenen Bedingungen inklusive derjenigen, dass AEVIS nach Ablauf der Angebotsfrist mindestens 67% aller ausstehenden Namenaktien von LifeWatch hält. Heute halten AEVIS und ihre Referenzaktionäre bereits 2'216'267 LifeWatch-Namenaktien, was 11.99% des Kapitals und der Stimmrechte von LifeWatch entspricht. Weitere Details zum Angebot sind in der heute publizierten Voranmeldung enthalten. Der Angebotsprospekt wird voraussichtlich am 20. Februar 2017 publiziert.

Telemedizin-Segment von AEVIS wird nachhaltig gestärkt Bei einem erfolgreichen Abschluss des Angebots wird LifeWatch als weiteres, eigenständig geführtes Tochterunternehmen in AEVIS integriert. Das Portfolio von AEVIS würde damit geographisch und technologisch weiter diversifiziert, die Telemedizin-Aktivitäten nachhaltig gestärkt und die Präsenz im Gesundheitsbereich insgesamt ausgebaut. Mit einer vollständigen Integration von LifeWatch in AEVIS würde das Telemedizin-Standbein mit den Beteiligungen LifeWatch und Medgate neu zum zweitgrössten Segment der Gruppe hinter Swiss Medical Network, dem zweitgrössten Netzwerk privater Spitäler in der Schweiz.

LifeWatch kann Marktchancen noch effektiver wahrnehmen AEVIS beabsichtigt, die Wachstumsstrategie von LifeWatch konsequent fortzusetzen. AEVIS ist davon überzeugt, dass LifeWatch dazu einen starken, strategischen Ankeraktionär benötigt, der das Geschäftsmodell mit langfristiger Perspektive weiterentwickeln und die erforderlichen finanziellen Mittel einbringen kann. Die Telemedizin-Märkte in den USA und in Europa bieten aufgrund demographischer und gesundheitspolitischer Veränderungen grosses Potenzial. Gleichzeitig sind diese Märkte technologisch anspruchsvoll und erfordern gezielte Massnahmen, um die angestrebte profitable Expansion in den kommenden Jahren zu erreichen. AEVIS hat in den vergangenen Jahren ihre Fähigkeit, Unternehmen im Gesundheitssektor zu transformieren und zu entwickeln, mehrfach unter Beweis gestellt. Von diesem Erfahrungsschatz wird auch LifeWatch profitieren können.

Zugang zu den Angebotsunterlagen : http://www.aevis.com/websites/aevis/German/3700/uebrige-informatione n.html

Für weitere Informationen: AEVIS VICTORIA SA Medienstelle und Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 oder +41(0) 79 785 46 32 Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 26 350 02 02

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life AEVIS VICTORIA SA investiert im Healthcare-Bereich, in Life Sciences sowie in die medizinische Betreuung und in Lifestyle-Dienstleistungen. Die Beteiligungen von AEVIS VICTORIA bestehen aus der zweitgrössten Privatklinikgruppe der Schweiz, Swiss Medical Network, aus Victoria- Jungfrau Collection, einer Luxushotelgruppe bestehend aus vier Häusern, aus der Swiss Healthcare Properties AG, eine auf Gesundheitsimmobilien fokussierte Gesellschaft, aus Medgate, dem führenden Telemedizinanbieter in der Schweiz und aus NESCENS SA, einer Marke rund um das Thema better-aging. AEVIS VICTORIA ist an der SIX Swiss Exchange im Swiss Reporting Standard unter dem Kürzel AEVS.SW kotiert (www.aevis.com).

