Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) on January 20, 2017 has accepted for further processing application for AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba" mandatory and final takeover bid by Gatis Štaks in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 70 and 82.



Information about the takeover bid:



1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba" (Target company):



Gatis Štaks (Offerer), main shareholder of AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba". On the day when prospectus of the takeover bid was signed the Offerer owned 472 938 (95,41%) shares of the Target company.



2. Type of the share takeover bid: final takeover bid (which includes also mandatory takeover bid according to the Law on the Financial Instruments Market, Article 66, part (4), point 2).



3. The price of one share in prospectus is set at: EUR 2.10



4. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid for AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba" shares will last for 30 calendar days, starting on the day when the Offerer will publish announcement in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the takeover bid.



The takeover offer will come in force only after the according decision is made by FCMC on allowing to announce the takeover bid.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.