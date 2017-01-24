sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 24.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,457 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0M20W ISIN: LV0000100139 Ticker-Symbol: 7TF 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
TALSU MEZRUPNIECIBA AS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TALSU MEZRUPNIECIBA AS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TALSU MEZRUPNIECIBA AS
TALSU MEZRUPNIECIBA AS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TALSU MEZRUPNIECIBA AS1,4570,00 %