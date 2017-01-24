Change of CEO and Chairman of the Board in Viking Supply Ships AB

SKÄRHAMN, Sweden, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously communicated, The Board of Directors of Viking Supply Ships AB in December 2016 appointed Mr. Trond Myklebust as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Myklebust has now taken on the responsibilities as CEO of Viking Supply Ships AB, as well as the subsidiary Viking Supply Ships A/S.

As intended, Mr. Bengt A. Rem has been reinstated as Chairman of the Board of Viking Supply Ships AB. Mr. Folke Patriksson has returned to his previous position as Deputy Chairman.

For further information please contact:

Trond Myklebust,

CEO,

Tel: +47 95 70 31 78,

E-mail: trond.myklebust@vikingsupply.com

Morten G. Aggvin,

IR & Treasury Director,

Tel: +47 41 04 71 25,

E-mail: mga@vikingsupply.com.

Viking Supply Ships AB is the parent company of a Swedish shipping group with its main office in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Group conducts its business in four segments: Anchor Handling Tug Supply ships (AHTS), Platform Supply Vessels (PSV), Services and Ship Management. The business is focused within offshore and ice-breaking primarily in Arctic and subarctic areas. The Group has approximately 500 employees and its revenue for 2015 amounted to MSEK 1.114. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Small Cap segment. www.vikingsupply.com.

This information is information that Viking Supply Ships AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 a.m. CET on 24 January 2017.

