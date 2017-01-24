Orava Residential REIT plc Stock Exchange Release on 24 January 2017 at 9:45 am



ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT PLC CANCELLATION OF OWN SHARES



The Company cancels 58,657 own shares (ISIN code FI4000068614, trading symbol OREIT) in its possession. After the registration of the cancellation of the shares to the Trade Register the number of the shares of the Company decreases with 58,657 shares from 9,657,567 shares to 9,598,910 shares on 24 January 2017.



Orava Residential REIT plc



Pekka Peiponen



CEO



For more information, please contact:



CEO Pekka Peiponen, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3104



CFO Veli-Matti Salmenkylä, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3102



http://www.oravaresidentialreit.com/