Helsinki, Finland, 2017-01-24 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suominen Corporation Stock Exchange Release 24 January 2017 at 10:00 am EET



Invitation to Suominen's Q4 and FY2016 analyst and press conference and teleconference on 31 January 2017



Suominen Corporation will publish its Q4 and full-year 2016 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Tuesday, 31 January 2017 approximately at 12:00 (noon) EET (GMT +2).



Nina Kopola, President & CEO, and Tapio Engström, CFO, will present the financial result in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Tuesday, 31 January at 14:00 (EET). The conference will take place at Suominen's Helsinki office, address Itämerentori 2. The presentation material will be available after the analyst and press conference at www.suominen.fi.



Kindly enroll in to Eeva Oinonen at eeva.oinonen@suominencorp.com or by phone at +358 10 214 3551.



A teleconference and a webcast on the Q4 and FY2016 financial result will be held on 31 January 2017 at 16:00 (EET). The conference can be attended by phone at +44 20 3059 8125. Please use the password "Suominen". The conference can be accessed also through Suominen's website www.suominen.fi/webcast.



The conference call will be held in English. A replay of the conference can be accessed at www.suominen.fi or by phone at 1 844 2308 058 (United States) or +44 121 260 4861 (all other locations), using access code 5101387#.



Suominen Corporation Nina Kopola, President & CEO



For additional information, please contact: Anu Heinonen, VP, Corporate Communications & IR, tel. +358 40 723 6279



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Main media www.suominen.fi



Suominen in brief



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs over 600 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 444.0 million and comparable operating profit to EUR 31.2 million. The Suominen share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi.