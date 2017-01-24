Whitepaper explores buy-side industry trends toward formalizing active treasury management, including key drivers, benefits, objectives and implementation strategies



NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, 2017-01-24 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, today announced a new whitepaper that explores the trends and benefits of active treasury management and the increased interest among buy-side firms in implementing a formal treasury function.



The paper analyzes the historical trends and the changing regulations leading to the increased focus on active treasury management. Leveraging knowledge gained from years of experience serving buy-side firms, Hazeltree cites several factors affecting the buy-side, particularly hedge fund managers, that are driving the trend toward a much more strategic and active treasury function. They include a focus on counterparty diversification and exposure, increased cost of financing, and increased regulatory demands.



"The value of treasury management has an inverse relationship with the availability and cost of liquidity," said Sameer Shalaby, CEO of Hazeltree. "As the market and regulatory environments have evolved in the recent years, active treasury management has emerged as a best practice that is integral to operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and, for those who manage it effectively, an additional source of alpha."



The paper provides a detailed description of active treasury management including its principal objectives and the knowledge and resources required to achieve them. Additionally, the paper highlights the strategic benefits of active treasury management that, based on Hazeltree's experience, could gain an additional 50-75 basis points of return for a fund. The paper concludes with a forecast of 2017 trends that will impact the buy-side fund management industry.



To download a copy of the new whitepaper, visit www.hazeltree.com or contact a Hazeltree representative.



About Hazeltree Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate operational alpha, reduce a range of risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree's integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong.



