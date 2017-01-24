EXCHANGE NOTICE, 24 JANUARY 2017 SHARES



NEXSTIM PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE



A total of 1 295 519 new shares subscribed in the directed issue of Nexstim plc will be traded on First North Finland together with the old shares as of 25 January 2017.



Identifiers of Nexstim plc's share:



Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 57 274 738



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * * *



TIEDOTE, 24.1.2017 OSAKKEET



NEXSTIM OYJ: SUNNATTU ANTI



Nexstim Oyj:n suunnatussa annissa merkityt yhteensä 1.295.519 uutta osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Finland -markkinapaikalla yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 25.1.2017 alkaen.



Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 57.274.738



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260