It has been decided to admit the following structured bonds for trading and official listing with effect from 25 January 2017:
ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year
XS15550728 DB 0% 4 EUR 7 February 2018 49 UniCredit Autocalla ble 2018 XS15550732 DB 0% 4 EUR 7 February 2018 27 European Banks Autocalla ble 2018
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Mads Kræmmer, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611973
