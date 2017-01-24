It has been decided to admit the following structured bonds for trading and official listing with effect from 25 January 2017:



ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year



XS15550728 DB 0% 4 EUR 7 February 2018 49 UniCredit Autocalla ble 2018 XS15550732 DB 0% 4 EUR 7 February 2018 27 European Banks Autocalla ble 2018



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Mads Kræmmer, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611973