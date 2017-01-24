Announcement 24 January 2017



NeuroSearch A/S (NEUR) will conduct the company's Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 21 March 2017.



Shareholders who wish to submit motions for the Annual General Meeting must do so in writing for receipt by the Board of Directors no later than Monday, 6 February 2017.



Motions must be submitted either electronically to ns@neurosearch.com or by ordinary mail to the company's postal address. Please mark 'Annual General Meeting'.



Allan Andersen



CEO



Contact person Allan Andersen, CEO, telephone: +45 4016 3864.



About NeuroSearch NeuroSearch A/S (NEUR) is listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611979