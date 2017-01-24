North Carolina is increasing becoming a heavyweight on the U.S. PV scene, which is seeing companies from nearby states assess solar investments in the state. PSE&G subsidiary PSEG Solar Source is one such company to take the delve into North Carolina, with the acquisition of two utility-scale PV plants from German solar developer BayWa r.e., bringing its total in the state to five.

The two projects, the PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center and the PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center, have a combined capacity of 47 MW. BayWa is acting as the EPC on the projects, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...