TOKYO, Jan 24, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been selected for excellence in sustainability performance by RobecoSAM AG, a leading assessor of Social Responsibility Investment (SRI). Eisai has also been selected for the Industry Mover distinction in the pharmaceutical industry category, for achieving thelargest proportional improvement in its sustainability performance compared to the previous year.Every year, RobecoSAM assesses major companies from around the world based on economic, environmental and social criteria. The top companies are showcased in The Sustainability Yearbook, an important indicator of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. This year, 2,473 companies from 60 industries were assessed. In each industry, companies that fall in the top 15%, and have scored at least 70% of the industry's top performing company's score, are selected for excellence in sustainability performance. Within the pharmaceutical industry category, 62 global companies were assessed, and 12 companies, including Eisai, were selected for excellence in sustainability performance.In addition, Eisai has been selected for membership in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), the Asia Pacific version of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), as well as the FTSE4Good Index Series. Both are families of premier global indices for SRI.The Eisai Group's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Guided by this philosophy, Eisai will continue to develop innovative new drugs and make them available to patients around the world as early as possible to fulfill its social responsibility and secure the trust of stakeholders.