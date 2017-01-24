Conversion of government backed mortgage loans in social housing and financing of new social housing.



It is hereby announced that a conversion of government backed mortgage loans in social housing will be carried out.



The conversion will include fixed-rate mortgage loans and will be executed by injunction to the affected social housing organisations.



A total volume of approximately DKK 3 billion will be converted. The majority of these mortgage loans (DKK 2.9 billion) have a fixed coupon rate of 3 or 3.5 percent; the remainder have a fixed coupon rate of 4 or 5 percent.



Following the conversion, the mortgage loans will be rescheduled as adjustable-rate loans in 5-year interest rate resets. No changes in the terms of maturity are planned.



In respect to construction of new social housing, it is announced that new projects will be financed by adjustable-rate mortgage loans in 5-year interest rate resets. This will be in effect for loans issued after the 1st of March 2017.



