sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 24.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

159,04 Euro		+0,455
+0,29 %
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
159,22
159,45
14:27
159,23
159,55
14:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION159,04+0,29 %