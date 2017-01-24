Research and Markets - $36.9 Billion Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2025: Key Players are Dow Building Solutions, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Huntsman, CertainTeed, Kingspan, BASF & Saint-Gobain

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Building Thermal Insulation Market Analysis By Product (Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, EPS, XPS), By Application (Roof, Walls, Floor), By End-use (Residential, Non-residential), Trends & Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global building thermal insulation market is anticipated to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2025

The demand for energy is on a rise in the developed as well as developing countries and so is the price of energy.

Insulating homes help in curbing up to 20% of the regular energy costs as it considerably reduces the cooling and warming prices during summers and winters. All these factors have propelled the demand for thermal insulation market in residential as well as commercial buildings. Re-insulation of old houses provides a lucrative opportunity.

Europe is expected to account for the largest demand owing favorable government regulations. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region, and China is likely to account for a major share of the market. Other countries in this region such as the Philippines, Indonesia are expected to witness rapid growth in upcoming years.

The market is mature and owing to large numbers of players it is considered to be price sensitive. Implementation of stringent regulation poses a major challenge to most of the market participants but this, in turn, is likely to result in high industry rivalry.

Asia Pacific is expected to gain 1.0% market share by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at highest estimated CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

is expected to gain 1.0% market share by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at highest estimated CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period Asia Pacific is characterized by high insulation demand in residential and commercial buildings

is characterized by high insulation demand in residential and commercial buildings Europe building thermal insulation is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2025

building thermal insulation is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2025 EU initiatives to promote thermal insulation as a means of energy conservation strategy are expected to support the market growth in Europe

Residential construction emerged as the largest segment with 50% of the total market demand in 2015

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of its exceptional thermal insulation property

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) accounted for 29.6% of market share by volume in 2015

Influential companies operating in this market include



Dow Building Solutions

Owens Corning Corp.

Johns Manville Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

CertainTeed Corporation

Kingspan Group PLC

BASF Polyurethanes

Saint-Gobain S.A.

