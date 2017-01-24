MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Bee Vectoring Technologies (the "Company" or "BVT") (TSX VENTURE: BEE) today announced that it has completed the preliminary technical screen process with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for registration of its bio-pesticide, BVT-CR7. The Company previously announced its submission for regulatory approval of BVT-CR7 on August 29, 2016.

The purpose of the technical screen is to determine if the pesticide registration application and accompanying information and data is accurate and complete, consistent with the proposed labeling and eventual use of the product, and that subject to full review by the EPA experts could result in the granting of the application. The technical screen process was completed in the normal expected time and a decision by the EPA on the approval for BVT-CR7 is expected in the first half of 2018.

"We are very pleased to have completed this very important step with the EPA and that we are within the expected timelines for the regulatory review process," stated Ashish Malik, CEO of BVT. "It confirms that our application is complete and we will continue to cooperate with the experts at the EPA as we enter the review stages of our application to address any technical questions they may have on the product."

During the review process the Company will continue to capitalize on the growing market interest in its solution pursuing demonstrations with leading growers across the US. The regulatory dossier submitted to the EPA, will also be used as the basis for submissions for registration in additional countries as the Company continues its strategy of selectively expanding its market potential.

